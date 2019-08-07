Universal Pictures pulls ads for horror film about liberal elitists hunting ‘deplorables’

“Deplorables” has been a nickname for President Donald Trump supporters since the 2016 presidential election.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, executives decided to pull advertisements for the film in the wake of the deadly mass killings that took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend.

The outlet reported that the popular film studio pulled television and online promos for the film, which is set to hit theaters on Sept. 27. A source told the outlet that discussions over the film itself are a “fluid situation.” – READ MORE