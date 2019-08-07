Cory Booker Campaign Demands Trump Cancel All Campaign Rallies; ‘Inspire White Nationalist Attacks’

The presidential campaign of Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is demanding that President Donald Trump cancel a planned rally in Manchester next week, and all future rallies nationwide, stating that his rallies are a “breeding ground for racism and bigotry that inspire white nationalist attacks.”’

In a statement, Erin Turmelle, the New Hampshire state chair for Booker’s campaign, declared:

Two days before Cory Booker returns to New Hampshire, Donald Trump is planning to hold a rally in Manchester. As we’ve seen repeatedly over the last few years, these rallies serve as a breeding ground for racism and bigotry that inspire white nationalist attacks like the one in El Paso on Saturday. They are despicable and have no place in New Hampshire, or anywhere in our country. That is why Trump must cancel this rally.

Instead, Trump should call on Congress to take meaningful action on gun legislation. If he needs ideas, Cory Booker has the boldest plan of anyone to address gun violence, including by creating a federal licensing program that evidence shows is highly effective. But he could start with the background checks passed by House Democrats in February.

What’s overwhelmingly clear is that Trump coming to New Hampshire will only stoke further dangerous acts and threaten America’s safety. Our country deserves better in the Oval Office. – READ MORE