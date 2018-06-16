Watch: MSNBC Host Questions Jim Jordan’s Christianity for Wanting to Enforce Immigration Policy

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt pressed Republican Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan repeatedly on Tuesday as to whether the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration at the border is the “Christian” approach to the problem.

Last month, Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions announced a “zero tolerance” policy for those crossing into the United States illegally, NPR reported.

“If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It’s that simple,” said Sessions. “If you smuggle illegal aliens across our border, then we will prosecute you. If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law. If you don’t like that, then don’t smuggle children over our border.”

The attorney general explained in an interview with conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt earlier this month that the treatment of children of illegal immigrants facing prosecution is no different than that of American citizens. – READ MORE

