Trump Jr. Says Sen. Cory Booker ‘Looks Like He’s Auditioning To Be A Televangelist’

Donald Trump Jr. took a swing at Dem Sen. Cory Booker of NJ early Thursday morning during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” saying that the potential 2020 contender was all about the drama. He said, “We’re used to seeing Cory booker, histrionics, everything is drama.”

Trump was responding to a speech from Booker during which he claimed, “Telling you right now, if this country hasn’t broken your heart, you don’t love her enough. If you’re not deeply disturbed by what is coming, you got to check your own love.”- READ MORE

'This doesn't play well with real people.'

