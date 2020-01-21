WATCH: MSNBC Anchor Ends Segment When Guest Says Trump Did Nothing Wrong

MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson cut off a Republican guest Monday after he said President Donald Trump didn’t do anything wrong in his handling of lethal aid to Ukraine.

Jackson ended an interview segment with former representative Chris Cannon when Cannon asked which facts contradicted his argument that Trump had done nothing unusual in his handling of the aid.

Jackson had said to Cannon, “I think the facts, congressman, maybe belie what your argument is here, when you look at some of the objective facts that not even the White House disputes at this point.” – READ MORE