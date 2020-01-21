New poll shows impeachment is helping President Trump ahead of 2020 election — not hurting him

The Democratic push to impeach President Donald Trump has increased his public support, a new poll has found.

The Gallup survey, released Monday, found that a majority of Americans — 51 percent to 46 percent — do not want the Senate to convict Trump and remove him from office.

Support or opposition for Trump’s possible conviction predictably falls down partisan lines with more Democrats opposing conviction than Republicans supporting it.

From Gallup: As was the case for Clinton, the impeachment of Trump has not had a noticeably negative effect on his popular support. In fact, for both presidents, impeachment had the opposite effect of increasing their public approval. Clinton registered a personal best 73% approval rating immediately after being impeached. – READ MORE