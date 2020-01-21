Migrants stuck in Mexico, Guatemala waiting for 2020 Dem win: ‘It would make things easier to get in’

Central American migrants stuck in Mexico and Guatemala aren’t shy about their feelings about President Trump, and many are praying for his downfall in 2020 to revive hopes for a new life in America.

“I want Trump out!” Honduran mother Katherine Cabrera told the Center for Immigration Studies’ Todd Bensman. “I’ll wait for that because it would make things easier to get in.”

Cabrera is among dozens of migrants Bensman spoke with in the southern Mexican city of Tapachula, where travel restrictions require they apply for asylum there or go home. Cabrera, toting her newborn, said she’s watching the election from Mexico and rooting for Democrats.

Dozens of others are making the same gamble, pursuing their claims in Mexico with plans to move north and wait it out “until Trump leaves,” Honduran Wilson Valladaras told Bensman. – READ MORE

