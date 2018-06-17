True Pundit

WATCH: MSNBC Analysts Claim Trump Admin Is Operating Concentration Camps

Posted on
Two MSNBC analysts falsely claimed on Friday that the Trump administration is operating concentration camps for illegal immigrant children who are separated from their parents.

“We can’t find a solution to this problem without harming children? Without putting them in concentration camps?” Cutter asked, according to the Free Beacon.

“I call this a concentration camp for kids,” Steele said. “When you give kids 22 hours of lock-up time and two hours of airtime, what else can it be? And if this is where this country’s going, the American people need to wake up and pay attention, because your kids could be next.” – READ MORE

