WATCH: MSNBC Analysts Claim Trump Admin Is Operating Concentration Camps

Two MSNBC analysts falsely claimed on Friday that the Trump administration is operating concentration camps for illegal immigrant children who are separated from their parents.

MSNBC analysts claim that the Trump administration is currently operating concentration camps. pic.twitter.com/FziiJpO00q — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 15, 2018

“We can’t find a solution to this problem without harming children? Without putting them in concentration camps?” Cutter asked, according to the Free Beacon.

“I call this a concentration camp for kids,” Steele said. “When you give kids 22 hours of lock-up time and two hours of airtime, what else can it be? And if this is where this country’s going, the American people need to wake up and pay attention, because your kids could be next.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1