FBI Agent After Interviewing Clinton’s IT Staffer: ‘He Lied His Ass Off’

The Justice Department Inspector General Report Released Thursday Revealed More Personal Messages Between Fbi Agents Working On The Clinton Email Probe That Suggest A Cooked Outcome.

The report released new messages from an FBI agent who was one of four case officers handling the “day-to-day” activities of the investigation, and one of two FBI agents who interviewed Clinton.

In one exchange in February 2016, the FBI agent, identified only as “Agent 1,” talked to another FBI employee about interviewing Hillary Clinton’s personal IT staffer. The FBI employee asked how the interview went.

Agent 1 replied: “Awesome. Lied his ass off.”

He continued: “Went from never inside the scif [sensitive compartmented information facility] at [Clinton’s residence], to looked in when it was being constructed, to remove the trash twice, to troubleshot the secure fax with HRC a couple times, to everytime there was a secure fax i did it with HRC. Ridic,”

Lying to investigators is a federal crime, one that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is being charged with, as well as former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. However, the FBI employee joked it “would be funny” if the guy was charged.

The FBI employee replied: “would be funny if he was the only guy charged in this deal.”

Agent 1 responded that even though he lied, “aint noone gonna do s–t.” – READ MORE

