SAVAGE: Florida driver chugged can of Busch during DUI stop, cops say
A Florida man pulled over by police on Thursday on suspicion of drunk driving continued to drink even after being stopped by a sheriff’s deputy, police said on Friday.
Daryl Royal Riedel, 48, allegedly raised a can of Busch beer and chugged the suds after being pulled over.
Minutes earlier he had sped off after being pulled over for the first time, allegedly leading police on a two-mile car chase, officials told the Miami Herald. He reportedly was pulled over the first time due to a suspended license, officials said, after officers spotted him in a Toyota Tundra. – READ MORE
