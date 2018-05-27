True Pundit

WATCH: MSNBC Analyst Compares Trump to ‘Flesh-Eating Bacteria’ Amid His Claims of FBI Spying

While appearing on “Deadline: White House” on Thursday, MSNBC analyst Steve Schmidt characterized President Donald Trump as having a corrosive effect on American institutions.

“The reality is this president will burn everything to the ground to protect himself,” Schmidt argued.

Trump, Schmidt claimed, was a “serial liar” and was engaging in “the most deliberate, the most intense misinformation campaign that this country has ever seen.”

“What we’re seeing is an attack from within on vital institutions like a person’s body would be attacked by a flesh-eating bacteria. And it is unprecedented in America,” he told host Nicolle Wallace. – READ MORE

