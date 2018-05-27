Politics
Defense Sec. Mattis Once Again Showcases His Humility by Helping Serve Breakfast at the White House
On Saturday, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Dana White revealed that when Secretary of Defense James Mattis was at the White House on Friday, he did more than just attend meetings.
#SecDef Mattis joined staff in serving breakfast at the @WhiteHouse mess yesterday. pic.twitter.com/tyn5JsYgVS
— Dana W. White – DoD (@ChiefPentSpox) May 26, 2018
White said Mattis went into the kitchen with the White House staff and helped served breakfast to people that morning – READ MORE
IJR - Independent Journal Review