WATCH: Sebastian Gorka Says These Key Obama Officials Still Have Security Clearances — He Wants Trump to Revoke Them
While appearing on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Thursday, Sebastian Gorka, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, called on the president to revoke security clearances for people like former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
“The most important thing that he can do right now, at the stroke of a pen,” Gorka said of Trump, “he needs to pull the clearances of [James] Clapper, [James] Comey, [John] Brennan, and Hillary.”
His request came as some of those officials pushed back on Trump’s claim that the FBI spied on his 2016 presidential campaign.- READ MORE
