WATCH: Sebastian Gorka Says These Key Obama Officials Still Have Security Clearances — He Wants Trump to Revoke Them

While appearing on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Thursday, Sebastian Gorka, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, called on the president to revoke security clearances for people like former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“The most important thing that he can do right now, at the stroke of a pen,” Gorka said of Trump, “he needs to pull the clearances of [James] Clapper, [James] Comey, [John] Brennan, and Hillary.”

His request came as some of those officials pushed back on Trump’s claim that the FBI spied on his 2016 presidential campaign.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1