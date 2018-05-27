True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Sebastian Gorka Says These Key Obama Officials Still Have Security Clearances — He Wants Trump to Revoke Them

Posted on by
Share:

While appearing on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Thursday, Sebastian Gorka, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, called on the president to revoke security clearances for people like former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“The most important thing that he can do right now, at the stroke of a pen,” Gorka said of Trump, “he needs to pull the clearances of [James] Clapper, [James] Comey, [John] Brennan, and Hillary.”

His request came as some of those officials pushed back on Trump’s claim that the FBI spied on his 2016 presidential campaign.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Sebastian Gorka Says These Key Obama Officials Still Have Security Clearances — He Wants Trump to Revoke Them
WATCH: Sebastian Gorka Says These Key Obama Officials Still Have Security Clearances — He Wants Trump to Revoke Them

"The most important thing that he can do right now..."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: