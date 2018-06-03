True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Mother of 16-Year-Old Girl Butchered by MS-13 Says Trump Didn’t Go Far Enough with ‘Animals’ Comment

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump was absolutely skewered in the media for calling MS-13 gang members “animals”… but the mother of a teenage girl who was murdered by that group believes he didn’t go far enough.

During a meeting that discussed the border problem and illegal immigration, Trump was asked a question about Mara Salvatrucha or MS-13, one of the most ruthless Hispanic gangs operating today.

“You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are,” the president said, clearly referring to the gang members. “These aren’t people, these are animals, and we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before.”

That quote was quickly reported out of context by almost every mainstream media source, and Trump was slammed as being insensitive and racist toward all immigrants. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Mother of 16-Year-Old Girl Butchered by MS-13 Says Trump Didn't Go Far Enough with 'Animals' Comment
Mother of 16-Year-Old Girl Butchered by MS-13 Says Trump Didn't Go Far Enough with 'Animals' Comment

Illegal alien gang members brutally murdered her daughter. Now she's doubling down on Trump's words.

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: