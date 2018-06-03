WATCH: Mother of 16-Year-Old Girl Butchered by MS-13 Says Trump Didn’t Go Far Enough with ‘Animals’ Comment

Evelyn Rodriguez, mother of daughter killed by MS-13: “Right now we’re supposed to be planning her graduation.” #Cavuto pic.twitter.com/rbE65GV4F0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 27, 2018

President Donald Trump was absolutely skewered in the media for calling MS-13 gang members “animals”… but the mother of a teenage girl who was murdered by that group believes he didn’t go far enough.

During a meeting that discussed the border problem and illegal immigration, Trump was asked a question about Mara Salvatrucha or MS-13, one of the most ruthless Hispanic gangs operating today.

“You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are,” the president said, clearly referring to the gang members. “These aren’t people, these are animals, and we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before.”

That quote was quickly reported out of context by almost every mainstream media source, and Trump was slammed as being insensitive and racist toward all immigrants. – READ MORE

