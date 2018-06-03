Timely Flashback: Hillary Clinton Predicted Trump’s Tax Plan Would Kill 3.5 Million Jobs (VIDEO)

The Bureau of Labor released their employment report for the month of May on Friday, and it contained some incredibly good economic news for the United States and American workers.

CNBC reported that the jobs report revealed a total of 223,000 nonfarm payroll jobs had been added over the past month, and the unemployment rate had dropped to 3.8 percent — the lowest since April 2000. These numbers beat estimates of only 188,000 new jobs and the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.9 percent.

Contrast that good news with the dire predictions offered up in 2016 by countless economic analysts and “experts,” who warned that Donald Trump’s tax, trade and regulatory policies would result in a horrendous economic downturn, potentially on par with the “Great Depression” of the 1930s.

More specifically, Townhall’s Guy Benson flashed back to the rather grim prediction by failed Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton during the third presidential debate of the 2016 election.

See her prediction of a dismal Trump economy around the 2:25 mark in the video below:

“By contrast, Donald’s plan has been analyzed to conclude it might lose 3.5 million jobs,” Clinton said. – READ MORE

