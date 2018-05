WATCH: More Millennials Would Rather Date a Convicted Felon Over a Trump Supporter

Would you rather date a convicted felon or someone who supports President Trump?

That’s what Daily Caller reporters Amber Athey and Justin Caruso asked people on the streets of Washington, D.C.

Stunningly, a majority of respondents said they would rather date a convicted felon, without even knowing what crime this hypothetical individual committed. – READ MORE

