Melania Trump says she’s ‘feeling great’ after kidney procedure, looking forward to return home

First lady Melania Trump tweeted Wednesday that she was “feeling great” after undergoing a kidney procedure earlier this week.

President Trump’s wife tweeted thanks to her doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, as well as “all who have send good wishes & prayers.”

A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit @WRBethesda & to all who have send good wishes & prayers! I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 16, 2018

She added, “I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon.” – READ MORE

