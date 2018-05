Roseanne Barr Rebuffs ABC Bosses and Promises a ‘Braver,’ More Politically ‘Timely’ Show than Ever

“Don’t worry, #Roseanne show fans-next season will be even braver/funnier/timely than this season, despite what anyone mistakenly says,” the actress wrote on Twitter.

Barr’s comments come after ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey claimed the show’s next season would be “less political.” – READ MORE

