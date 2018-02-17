Watch The Moment ‘The View’ Producers Stop Meghan McCain From Calling Out Intolerance (VIDEO)

“This is a show where we respect one another and we respect everyone else in the country,” Meghan McCain says as the co-hosts respond to criticism of comments made on @TheView about Vice Pres. Pence and faith earlier this week. See their conversation: pic.twitter.com/g0lrQRBggP — The View (@TheView) February 15, 2018

‘The View’ instructed Whoopi Goldberg to cut off cohost Meghan McCain before she could properly condemn her cohosts for their comments about Mike Pence’s Christian faith on Thursday.

The ladies addressed the controversy they created two days prior after Joy Behar said Pence might be “mentally ill” if he believes that Jesus is talking to him, insisting that it was a bad joke and they never intended to offend anyone.

“I don’t mean to offend people but apparently I keep doing it,” Behar said, noting that she is a Christian herself. “I give money to the church.”- READ MORE

