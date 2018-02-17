WATCH: Drug Smugglers Throw $23 Million In Cocaine Overboard Trying To Evade Coast Guard

A Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton boarding team interdicts a go-fast vessel in international waters off the eastern Pacific Ocean near Central America February 4, 2018. The drug smugglers dumped approximately 1,800lbs. of cocaine in the ocean worth approximately $23 million. pic.twitter.com/QX973OZfTc — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 15, 2018

On Tuesday, a video was released that appears to show drug smugglers throwing thousands of pounds of cocaine off a “go-fast” boat as they attempted to evade capture by the U.S. Coast Guard.

A boarding team from the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton interdicted a go-fast vessel in international waters on February 4, 2018, in the Pacific Ocean near Central America, the Daily Mail reports.

The suspects were reportedly apprehended. Authorities seized more than 1,800 pounds of cocaine worth over $23 million. – READ MORE

