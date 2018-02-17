True Pundit

WATCH: Drug Smugglers Throw $23 Million In Cocaine Overboard Trying To Evade Coast Guard

On Tuesday, a video was released that appears to show drug smugglers throwing thousands of pounds of cocaine off a “go-fast” boat as they attempted to evade capture by the U.S. Coast Guard.

A boarding team from the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton interdicted a go-fast vessel in international waters on February 4, 2018, in the Pacific Ocean near Central America, the Daily Mail reports.

The suspects were reportedly apprehended. Authorities seized more than 1,800 pounds of cocaine worth over $23 million. – READ MORE

