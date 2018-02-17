The Media Lost Interest in Russia Collusion Story When Their Role in It Was Exposed

Author and journalist Lee Smith argues at The Federalist that the mainstream media are losing interest in the theory that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government because the media’s own role in creating it has been exposed.

In his essay, “The Media Stopped Reporting The Russia Collusion Story Because They Helped Create It,” Smith notes that the same journalists who raised the alarm over Trump’s supposed “bromance” with Russian President Vladimir Putin were largely silent when President Barack Obama appeased Russia for most of his administration.

He names Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic and Anne Applebaum of the Washington Post, among others, as being part of an “echo chamber” that suggested Trump would be a tool for the Russian regime.

“This brings us to the fundamental question: Is it possible that these top national security and foreign policy journalists were focused on something else during Obama’s two terms in office, something that had nothing to do with foreign policy or national security?” Smith writes.– READ MORE

