True Pundit

Sports World

Watch Mirai Nagasu Nail Historic & Insane Triple Axel; First American to Ever Land it at Olympics

Posted on by
Share:

Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel jump in Olympic competition on Monday, helping the American team earn a bronze medal in the team ice skating competition.

The 24-year-old from Southern California earned roars of approval from the crowd at Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the rare jump, which took place during the women’s free skate part of the event.

The high-risk jump requires 3½ rotations in the air and landing backwards on one foot — a feat accomplished just twice before at the Winter Olympics, by Japanese skaters Midori Ito and Mao Asada. Two Americans — Tonya Harding in 1991 and Kimmie Meissner in 2005 — have pulled off the jump in competition, but not at the Olympics.

READ MORE:

2018 Winter Olympics: Watch Mirai Nagasu nail historic triple axel
2018 Winter Olympics: Watch Mirai Nagasu nail historic triple axel

Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel jump in Olympic competition on Monday, helping the American team to a bronze medal in the team ice skating competition.
MarketWatch MarketWatch

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: