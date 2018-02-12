Terrorists in Trouble, Air Force Releases Footage That Shows They Never Had a Chance (VIDEO)

According to the Air Force Times, that Feb. 4 airstrike “took out three defensive fighting positions around the camp, degrading the Taliban’s ability to conduct training and operations.”

In that bombing run, “24 precision-guided munitions were dropped, the most ever launched by a B-52.”

According to Task and Purpose, B-52 bombers previously only had room to carry about 16 precision-guided bombs, but thanks to some recent modifications made to the venerable aircraft at the Al Uedid Air Base in Qatar, the payload for those massive munitions was increased to 24 total bombs.

In addition to the increased tempo of B-52 airstrikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan, the U.S. has also doubled the number of MQ-9 Reaper drones deployed for “intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance” missions. – READ MORE

Defense Secretary James “Mad Dog” Mattis has been at the helm at the Pentagon for just over a year, and already America has set another record the military can be proud of: The most guided bombs dropped by a single plane in a 24-hour period in the country’s history.

According to Fox News, a B-52 Stratofortress managed to set the record during bombing runs in northern Afghanistan.

The plane, which had been fitted with a conventional rotary launcher — an upgrade that involves replacing the massive-but-aging bomber’s cruise missile racks with platforms for smart bombs — dropped 24 guided bombs.

Lest one bomb per hour seem a bit paltry to you, consider that these guided munitions were specifically targeted at major Taliban sites.

The tactical strikes were part of a 96-hour bombing campaign that started over the weekend. – READ MORE