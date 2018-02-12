WATCH: A-10 Wastes Taliban Truck, Redefines “Overkill” With 2nd Pass

Surveillance video from an overhead drone was recently released by the Defense Department that showed the fiery results of not one, but two strafing runs by an A-10 on a Taliban truck headed down a dirt road.

The swiftly moving vehicle all but disappeared in a cloud of smoke and dust as the massive shells from the gun landed all around it. Once the dust cleared, the shredded truck could be seen smoldering for a moment until the aircraft made a second pass which completely obliterated what was left of the truck.

Just one day prior to that video being released, Business Insider reported that a squadron of 12 A-10s had been deployed to Kandahar air base in Afghanistan for the first time since 2012. – READ MORE

The U.S. Air Force has deployed A-10 Thunderbolt jets to Afghanistan for the first time in more than three years to provide close-air support for American and Afghan troops — the latest sign of escalating military operations and deepening U.S. military involvement by the Trump administration against the Taliban, more than 16 years after the 9/11 attacks.

“As we’ve applied increased pressure on the Taliban and their revenue sources with precision airpower, we’ve gained considerable momentum in our effort to force them to reconcile or face defeat,” said Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, head of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, in a statement to Fox News. “As U.S. advisors move closer to the front lines in support of our Afghan partners, this additional airpower will give them the decisive advantage necessary to advance with confidence.”

The newly arrived A-10s flew their first combat missions in Afghanistan less than 24 hours after arriving at Kandahar Airfield on Friday, January 19. The jets are from the 303d Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.

In addition to the A-10s, Air Force Central Command has sent more MQ-9 Reaper drones, and HH-60G helicopters used by Air Force special operations forces for combat search and rescue. The additional jets and helicopters will report to the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing at Bagram Airfield, located an hour north of Kabul. – READ MORE