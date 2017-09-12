WATCH: Mike Pompeo tells Osama bin Laden’s son to count his days

“Hunting the senior leaders has always been important,” Fox News host Bret Baier said in an interview with Pompeo, released Monday. “Is there a hunt on the way for bin Laden’s son?”

“Daily, every day,” Pompeo said. “My team even as we sit here is working diligently to find them and bring them to justice.” “Any positive signs?” Baier asked. “If I were them, I would count my days,” Pompeo responded. – READ MORE