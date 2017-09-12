Trump has 22,000 non-FEMA employees helping with Irma response

Federal agencies have deployed nearly 22,000 employees to Florida and surrounding states to help with the response efforts following Hurricane Irma, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday afternoon.

Ten times more non-FEMA employees were sent to Florida to carry out tasks associated with their agencies than agency employees.

The Department of Homeland Security agency has sent Florida residents 2.4 million meals and 1.4 million liters of water, according to a department press release.

FEMA has also prepared 5 million meals, 100,000 tarps, 2 million gallons of water, 47,000 blankets, and nearly 19,000 cots in nearby Alabama in case they are needed. – READ MORE