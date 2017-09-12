UN approves watered-down North Korea sanctions

North Korea was slapped with a new round of sanctions by the United Nations Security Council in response to the regime’s latest nuclear weapons test.

Ambassador Nikki Haley, the top U.S. diplomat at the UN, led the push for an aggressive sanctions package over the last week.

“Today, we are attempting to take the future of the North Korean nuclear program out of the hands of its outlaw regime,” Haley said. “We are done trying to prod the regime to do the right thing. We are now acting to stop it from having the ability to do the wrong thing.” – READ MORE