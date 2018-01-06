WATCH: Mike Pence Slams Obama’s Lack Of Leadership On Iran

In an interview Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence slammed former President Barack Obama for his handling of the Iranian protests in 2009. “We looked for American leadership, and there was none,” he said.

In an interview with Voice of America News contributor Greta Van Susteren, Pence echoed President Donald Trump’s position of support for the protesters in Iran as well as the administration’s stance on North Korea. “We believe that the sanctions are working,” said Pence. “They’re not just working in Iran; we believe they’re working in North Korea.”

“Much is going on in Iran, and I realize it’s a very tough situation,” said Van Susteren. “The situation is very fragile over there. What is the United States going to do, if anything? I know that there has been a tweet and verbal statements and support, but what about doing?” – READ MORE

