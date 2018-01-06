Former FBI Asst Director: ‘Nothing About Clinton Investigation Was Right’ (VIDEO)

True Pundit

The former assistant FBI director who oversaw the bureau’s office in North Carolina said “nothing about the [Hillary Clinton] investigation was right.”

Chris Swecker said that the FBI always uses grand juries and search warrants to obtain information about suspects or witnesses.

“It doesn’t take a Congressional investigation [to show that] nothing about that investigation was right,” Swecker said. – READ MORE

