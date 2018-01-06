WATCH: Playboy Reporter Professes His ‘Ignorance’ — Then Sarah Sanders Roasts Him in Front of Everyone

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During Thursday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders jokingly mocked a reporter who asked about President Donald Trump’s “mental acuity.”

“I profess my ignorance in this,” Playboy reporter Brian Karem began before he was interrupted.

Sanders then responded, “If you want to call yourself ignorant, I’m not going to argue.” – READ MORE

