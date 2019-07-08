WATCH: Mike Pence Blasts Holocaust Trivializer Ocasio-Cortez

Vice President Mike Pence slammed socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) trivialization of the Holocaust on Monday while speaking at the Christians United for Israel summit in the nation’s capital.

Vice President Mike Pence slams Holocaust trivializer Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): “To compare the humane work of dedicated men and women of CBP with the horrors of the Holocaust is an outrage. The Nazis took lives. American law enforcement saves lives every day.” pic.twitter.com/lz70SvBkub — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 8, 2019

“We must never allow the memory of those lost in the Holocaust to be cheapened as a cliche to advance some left-wing political narrative,” Pence said. “Sadly in recent weeks, that’s exactly what some Democrats have done in the national debate. Last month, a leading Democrat in Congress actually compared our U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facilities to concentration camps. And her allies in Congress, the Left, and the media shamefully came to her defense.”

Although he did not use her name, Pence was clearly referring to Ocasio-Cortez, who falsely claimed in June that the Trump administration was operating concentration camps on the southern border. – READ MORE