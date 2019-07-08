President Trump plans to invite reporters to tour border detention centers (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump said Sunday he wants members of the press “to go in and see” detention centers holding illegal immigrants along the U.S. southern border, and announced his administration will invite reporters to tour some of the facilities.

According to CNN, President Trump was asked by a reporter whether he would visit the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Clint, Texas, which The New York Times recently described as “the public face of the chaos at America’s southern border.”

“What we’re going to do is I’m going to start showing some of these detention centers, because — to the press — I want the press to go in and see them,” the president explained. – READ MORE