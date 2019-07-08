Crowd Chants ‘Equal Pay’ After U.S. Women’s Team Wins World Cup (VIDEO)

Chants of “equal pay” were heard reverberating through the stadium as the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to win the 2020 FIFA Women’s World Cup Sunday.

Videos of the stadium as the U.S. women celebrated their win on the filed featured some in the crowd chanting the phase as a reference to the disparity between what the women are paid compared to the U.S. Men’s National team

A group of players for the Women’s team already launched a federal class-action lawsuit against U.S. soccer over the pay gap.

At the heart of their claim is that the pay gap is merely a matter of gender bias.

The U.S. Women’s National Team is not a party to the lawsuit but has still come out in support of the action saying it “supports the plaintiffs’ goal of eliminating gender-based discrimination by USSF.” – READ MORE