WATCH: Meghan McCain Totally Scorches Joy Behar After She Attacks Republicans as Racist Trump Supporters

Being the only conservative co-host on “The View” can lead to explosive moments. Friday’s segment turned out to be that and more.

The discussion revolved around Rob Porter resigning from the White House, which Joy Behar appeared to find humorous. Meghan McCain, on the other hand, did not see it as a laughing matter at all.

Behar wondered the reason White House chief of staff John Kelly was shocked about the report on Porter. “Why is Kelly so shocked? Shocked? I tell you all of a sudden,” Behar said with a slight giggle.

McCain said: “We are talking about the abuse of a woman. I mean look at that photo. We should not be laughing.” – READ MORE

The topic came up on ABC’s “The View,” as the ladies spoke with outspoken Trump-supporter, actor and model Antonio Sabàto Jr., who is Czech and Italian, immigrating to the United States (legally) with his parents when he was just 12 years old.

Regular host Sunny Hostin was critical of Sabàto’s position on immigration — mainly because he supports President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall:

“Let me ask you another thing that is difficult for me to understand. We’ve talked about your family having to hide their identity during the Holocaust in Czechoslovakia, and we’ve talked about the fact that you came here at 12 years old from Italy speaking no English, and this country embraced you.

You call yourself an immigrant, but you’re in favor of the wall being built, being paid for by the American people and keeping other immigrants out of the country much like yourself.” – READ MORE