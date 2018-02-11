Don Lemon Can’t Stop Laughing Over Omarosa — Then Guest Takes Racially Charged Shot at White House (VIDEO)

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is back on reality TV. This time, she’s a contestant on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

CNN’s Don Lemon decided to talk about Manigault Newman on Thursday night.

Lemon said:

“I want to talk about the former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.”

At that point, Lemon was interrupted by CNN contributor Symone Sanders. Sanders asked if they had to talk about Omarosa during Black History Month.

“Don, it’s Black History Month. We gotta talk about Omarosa?” she said. – READ MORE

CNN reporters Chris Cillizza and Nia-Malika Henderson expressed their feelings about Omarosa Manigault’s return to reality TV and said she is only interested in attention.

“This is what Omarosa is brilliant about, right? Making good TV, reinventing herself, being relevant in whatever way she needs to be,” Henderson said Thursday on “CNN Newsroom.” “She jumped on the reality show band wagon early on with Donald Trump and jumped off the Hillary Clinton band wagon and on to the Donald Trump band wagon in the context of 2016. Here she is, reinventing herself and seeming to jump off the Donald Trump band wagon and making herself a kind of relevant and interesting to watch.” – READ MORE

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah’s threw a major diss at Omarosa Manigault during his first ever press briefing.

Omarosa was fired from her role in the Trump administration in December and was allegedly “physically dragged” out of the White House. “The Apprentice” star returned to reality television, taking a role on Celebrity Big Brother where she said she was “haunted” by Trump’s tweets while serving in his administration and asserted things would not be “okay.”- READ MORE