Biden Goes After Trump for His Statement on Rob Porter — Compares It to Praising an ‘Ax Murderer’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden was far from a fan of President Donald Trump’s response to the allegations against Rob Porter.

“We wish him well. He worked very hard. I found out about it recently. And I was surprised by it. … It’s a, obviously, tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the White House. And we hope he has a wonderful career,” Trump said. “Hopefully, he will have a great career ahead of him. But it was very sad when we heard about it.”

“Certainly, he’s also very sad. Now, he also, as you probably know, he says he’s innocent. And I think you have to remember that. He said very strongly yesterday that he’s innocent. So you’ll have to talk to him about that,” he continued. – READ MORE

During an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, former Vice President Joe Biden had strong words for President Donald Trump.

Biden explained that Trump is attempting to “discredit” the entire FBI and his own Department of Justice.

“What do you think they’re thinking in Moscow?” he wondered. “This is doing everything that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin ever wanted.”

He called the doubt being sown about America’s justice system and the consistency of the Constitution a “disaster.” – READ MORE

Former Vice President Joe Biden was welcomed Wednesday by Democrats on Capitol Hill with chants of “Run Joe Run!” — signaling there is an appetite in the party for the 75-year-old to make a splash in 2020 presidential race.

Delivering a keynote address to the House Democratic Caucus, Mr. Biden said the party must stick together against President Trump because Republicans refuse to do so.

“Look, to put it in the simplest, starkest terms, the president is looking out for himself only and the Republican Party seems only to be looking out for the president,” Mr. Biden said. “So it is our job to remind the American people that we are looking out for them.”

“That requires us in my view to remain united as a party and not be divided,” he said.

Mr. Biden said the stakes have never been so high, claiming the Trump administration has undermined Democratic institutions, damaged the nation’s moral fabric and tarnished its image across the globe, jeopardizing the safety of the nation over the long haul. – READ MORE