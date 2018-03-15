Entertainment Politics TV
WATCH: Meghan McCain Lays Into Clinton Over Comments in India — ‘The Clintons Are a Virus’
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain criticized former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton for the comments she made in India about the election and specifically female Republican voters.
During the India Today Conclave, Clinton said President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” aimed at swaying voters who didn’t like “black people getting rights” and “women getting jobs.”
She added that white men don't overwhelmingly vote Democratic and implied that married white women who vote Republican don't make up their own minds as to how to vote.