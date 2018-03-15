True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

WATCH: Meghan McCain Lays Into Clinton Over Comments in India — ‘The Clintons Are a Virus’

Posted on by
Share:

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain criticized former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton for the comments she made in India about the election and specifically female Republican voters.

During the India Today Conclave, Clinton said President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” aimed at swaying voters who didn’t like “black people getting rights” and “women getting jobs.”

She added that white men don’t overwhelmingly vote Democratic and implied that married white women who vote Republican don’t make up their own minds as to how to vote. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: