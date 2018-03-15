Purple Heart Recipient Fought for His Country, Now He’s Fighting for USA Gold at Paralympics (VIDEO)

Veteran Army Staff Sgt. Rico Roman is fighting for sled hockey gold with Team USA at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and greeting challenges head-on is nothing new for him.

In 2007, while serving his third tour in Iraq, he was wounded by an improvised explosive device (IED) and elected to have his left leg amputated above the knee. Through the persistence of others and his own determination, he’s continued to represent his country on the world stage. – READ MORE

