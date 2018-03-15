VIDEO: Tillerson Skips Thanking Trump Directly in Farewell Speech After Firing

Hours after finding out he was fired via a tweet by President Donald Trump, outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson addressed the nation in a seemingly emotional farewell press conference on Tuesday wherein he did not thank the president directly for the appointment.

Tillerson’s voice trembled while delivering the speech at the State Department on Tuesday, explaining that he received a call from Trump at around noon informing him of the changes — hours after the president publicly stated on Twitter that the former chief executive of ExxonMobil would be replaced by the current director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo.

He added that he plans to ensure a smooth transition at the State Department and that his last day will be March 31. – READ MORE

