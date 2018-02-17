WATCH: Meghan McCain Gets Cut Off After Telling Co-Hosts Florida Shooter Was ‘Flagged By The FBI’ And Nothing Happened

Meghan McCain got cut off on “The View” Friday after telling her co-hosts that the Florida school shooter was “flagged by the FBI” and nothing happened.

The comment came during a discussion about gun control following the deadly shooting Wednesday in Parkland, Florida, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a 19-year-old man opened fire at school killing 17 people, including teachers and students before being taken into custody.

A short time later, McCain said no one is in support of people with mental illness having guns and that this shooter was flagged by the FBI and “still nothing happened.”

“I want to say no matter where you stand on this issue, no one — I don’t know one Second Amendment supporter or gun owner that is for people of mental illnesses, there’s not one person you would find on the planet that would support that,” McCain said. “If we’re talking about flagging people with mental illnesses, this guy was flagged by the FBI, he was reported on social media and still nothing happened.” – READ MORE

