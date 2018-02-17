BIZARRE VIDEO: During Races, Trump-Hating U.S. Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Keeps Her “Terrified” Dog Cooped Up in Hotel Room

Sadly, they eat dogs in South Korea, as dog meat factories pepper the country’as landscape including near many of the winter Olympics venues.

But that didn’t stop anti-Trump skier Lindsey Vonn from taking her dog to the Olympics to help battle “extremely lonely” nights in the hotel or Olympic village.

Vonn says she keeps the dog in her hotel room while she competes. Alone.

The 24-hour travel time from the U.S. to South Korea was problematic because Vonn did not have the proper paperwork to bring her dog into the country.

Vonn even admitted the dog was freaked out and “terrified” from jet lag.

Beyond her political rantings about hating President Donald Trump, this story of Vonn, one of the most decorated women in Alpine skiing, keeps getting more bizarre.

Lindsey Vonn is the most-decorated alpine skier of all time. But she was upstaged by her dog Lucy at her first press conference at #Pyeongchang2018! pic.twitter.com/DFkEI0k6r8 — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) February 9, 2018

Lucy is a little terrified. LOL 🤣

I think that it’s by this 24-hour journey. What do you think, @lindseyvonn? pic.twitter.com/ftQtqJzGLh — patrycja 🇵🇱 (@PATIJK13) February 8, 2018

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *