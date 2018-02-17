True Pundit

Politics Sports World

BIZARRE VIDEO: During Races, Trump-Hating U.S. Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Keeps Her “Terrified” Dog Cooped Up in Hotel Room

Posted on by
Share:

Sadly, they eat dogs in South Korea, as dog meat factories pepper the country’as landscape including near many of the winter Olympics venues.

But that didn’t stop anti-Trump skier Lindsey Vonn from taking her dog to the Olympics to help battle “extremely lonely” nights in the hotel or Olympic village.

Vonn says she keeps the dog in her hotel room while she competes. Alone.

The 24-hour travel time from the U.S. to South Korea was problematic because Vonn did not have the proper paperwork to bring her dog into the country.

Vonn even admitted the dog was freaked out and “terrified” from jet lag.

Beyond her political rantings about hating President Donald Trump, this story of Vonn, one of the most decorated women in Alpine skiing, keeps getting more bizarre.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: