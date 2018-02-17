Melania Heats Up The Weekend In Sleeveless Vanilla Dress [PHOTOS]

Melania Trump kick-started the weekend Friday night when she stepped off Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida in a stunning sleeveless dress.

The first lady is quite possibly one of the most fashionable first ladies we have ever had and she proved it once again when she descended the stairs wearing a vanilla-colored dress that went down to just past her knees.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *