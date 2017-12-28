Watch: Meet the Weapon That Rained Down Hellfire on ISIS

The terrorist group that bills itself as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria may not be the most sophisticated enemy in the world, but it is certainly ruthless.

Its violence and destruction is so barbaric that almost everyone — from Republicans to Democrats, the White House to the Kremlin — agrees that the group needs to be wiped out, fast.

That sounds like a job for U.S. ground troops, and one of the most effective mobile weapons on the battlefield today: The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

Called the “HIMARS” for short, the M142 has been used with great effect in the fight against Islamic State group militants. It’s capable of launching either six rockets or one surface-to-air missile at ranges up to several hundred miles. – READ MORE

