WATCH: GOP Rep Suggests a ‘Purge’ at ‘Off the Rails’ FBI, DOJ

A Republican lawmaker on Tuesday called for a “purge” of what he said are “deep state” elements within the FBI and Justice Department.

“I’m very concerned that the DOJ and the FBI, whether you call it deep state or what, are off the rails,” Florida Rep. Francis Rooney said in an contentious interview with MSNBC host Hallie Jackson.

Rooney expressed concern over what he said was evidence of anti-Trump bias within the law enforcement agencies. He cited the recent scandal involving anti-Trump and pro-Hillary Clinton text messages sent by Peter Strzok, an FBI agent who led both the Russia investigation and the Clinton email probe. – READ MORE

