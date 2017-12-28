Roy Moore Takes Polygraph and Files Complaint for Election Fraud: DEMS Cheated; We Finally Have the Proof

This was breaking early Thursday morning from Roy Moore’s campaign.

This Story is developing.

Here is the release from Moore

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – An election complaint was filed today on behalf of Roy S. Moore and Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate in the Circuit Court of Montgomery Alabama. The purpose of the complaint is to preserve evidence of potential election fraud and to postpone the certification of Alabama’s Special Election by Secretary of State John Merrill until a thorough investigation of potential election fraud, that improperly altered the outcome of this election, is conducted.

Three national Election Integrity experts reached the same independent conclusion: “with a reasonable degree of statistical and mathematical certainty…election fraud occurred.”

The election experts, who submitted affidavits in the complaint, agree that the irregularities in 20 precincts of Jefferson County alone are enough to reverse the outcome of the election. Richard Charnin, who holds three degrees in applied mathematics, and who has written four books on election fraud, calculates the probability of the election results in these precincts happening naturally is “less than one in 15 billion.”

Also provided in the complaint is an affidavit from Judge Roy Moore stating that he successfully completed a polygraph test confirming the representations of misconduct made against him during the campaign are completely false.

Moore stated, “It’s appalling that the Democrat Senate Majority PAC and the Republican Senate Leadership Fund both spent millions to run false and malicious ads against me in this campaign.”

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone,” said Moore. “We call on Secretary of State Merrill to delay certification until there is a thorough investigation of what three independent election experts agree took place: election fraud sufficient to overturn the outcome of the election.”

Secretary of State John Merrill, along with Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall, will make their decision regarding certification tomorrow, December 28. The citizens of Alabama who care about voter integrity are encouraged to call them and ask for a delay in certification and a preservation of evidence until an investigation is conducted.

