WATCH: Media’s Twisted Reporting on ‘Animals’ Comment Inspired Anti-Trump Glenn Beck to Vote for Him in 2020

The mainstream media’s widespread mischaracterization of President Donald Trump’s comments Wednesday about MS-13 gang members has even conservative radio host Glenn Beck wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Throughout the 2016 presidential election, Beck was fiercely opposed to Trump. In fact, the billionaire politician once made a habit of dissing the commentator on Twitter.

Now it appears Beck, who endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for president in 2016, is getting on the Trump train.

“If you can get me, Glenn Beck to do this — and in case you’re only listening to us on radio, I just donned a red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat,” Beck said Friday. “[I]f you can drive me to the point where I’ll wear one of these stupid red hats, I’m telling you, you’re making a gigantic mistake, and I welcome it.” – READ MORE

