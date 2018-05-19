Texas shooting survivor: ‘I’ve always kind of felt eventually it would happen here, too’ (VIDEO)

A student who survived Friday’s high school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, said she wasn’t surprised the shooting happened at her school.

The student, identified as Paige, told the local ABC News affiliate that she was seated in a classroom a few doors down from where the shooting started.

“I heard really loud booms, and I didn’t know what they were at first,” Paige said. She said she realized the sounds were coming from a gun once she heard students screaming.

.@GovAbbott: “Both of these weapons were obtained by the shooter from his father.” pic.twitter.com/XqYyPXzmPq — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2018

Paige said she took shelter with other students in an area behind a stage after they were told to wait there before trying to flee the campus.

She added that she and the other students had trouble trying to remain calm but said there wasn’t a moment when she felt like the shooting wasn’t real.

“It’s been happening everywhere,” Paige told the station. “I’ve always kind of felt eventually it would happen here, too.” – READ MORE

