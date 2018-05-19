CNN’s Acosta: ‘I Was Just as Tough’ on Obama as I Am on Trump

CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta visited comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC talk show and discussed his coverage of the Obama and Trump administrations.

Kimmel said Acosta has an ongoing tenuous relationship with the White House, to the point where then-President-elect Donald Trump singled him out in a press conference to tell him he was “fake news.”

Acosta, 47, told Kimmel that when he covered the Obama White House, he was “just as tough on him” as he is on Trump.

He said he once asked Obama why he hadn’t crushed ISIS “bastards,” and the administration did not take kindly to it.– READ MORE

