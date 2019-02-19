WATCH: Media Does Damage Control Over Its Smollett Coverage

The folks over at the Media Research Center, which tracks left-wing media bias, had some fun with the latest episode of “Good Morning America,” in which the GMA team did their best to do some “damage control” over the “softball” interview of actor/singer Jussie Smollett by anchor Robin Roberts over the alleged “hate crime” attack against him — an incident attack law enforcement sources say evidence increasingly suggests may have been orchestrated by the actor himself. GMA’s spin comes as multiple high-profile media personalities, including CNN’s Brian Stelter, are attempting to defend the media’s handling of the case.

CNN's @brianstelter on Smollett: "Perhaps the questioning was not tough enough on Good Morning America, but ultimately this is not about the media or politicians or activists, or any of the other people that might have been fooled. It's about Jussie." pic.twitter.com/eMDPvFUTX9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2019

.@brianstelter this morning: "There was a rush to judgment, I think it was mostly in the celebrity press and among activists and among Twitter people. I think it was a really careful reporting by news organizations. But it all gets lumped in together at the end of the day…" pic.twitter.com/165Dn3HI7p — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 18, 2019

After refusing to qualify the January 29 “hate crime” attack against Smollett as “alleged” last week, Roberts was finally willing to apply the journalistically responsible descriptor Monday morning after “a new twist” in the case, as she put it euphemistically.

“A new twist in the Jussie Smollett case,” Roberts said Monday, MRC reports. “The actor firing back this morning as the story of his alleged attack faces questions.” Roberts then revealed the bombshell that dropped Saturday from multiple oultets, including CBS News: “Police in Chicago say they’re working to corroborate allegations that Smollett paid two men to stage the assault,” said the anchor.- READ MORE