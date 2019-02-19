Donald Trump Jr. Levels Jussie Smollett Over Allegations He Orchestrated Attack

Donald Trump Jr. slammed actor Jussie Smollett over the weekend after news reports surfaced alleging that Smollett had orchestrated the January incident, in which he claimed he was attacked, on himself.

Multiple news publications reported late on Saturday that law enforcement officials said they believed that Smollett had paid two Nigerian brothers to conduct the attack.

In response to the recent developments, Trump Jr. rattled off a series of tweets going after Smollett and the media for promoting the story.

“Shocked, I really thought MAGA folks (who are all over downtown Chicago) were waiting with a rope/bottle of bleach to ambush a righ guy at 2am in minus 4 degrees because those are conditions where all people go out for Subway rather than order Seamless,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “Seemed so real.”

Seemed so real🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/E4z9aaX5v1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 17, 2019

"Strange that no one in Hollywood or the Main Stream Media seems to want #JusticeForJussie anymore," Trump Jr. tweeted an hour later. "Wonder what changed?"